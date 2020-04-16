Greece will keep its borders closed for at least another month Macedonia 16.04.2020 / 11:55 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin The Greek Government ordered its borders closed for all foreign citizens until May 15. The ban applies to Macedonian citizens as well. The borders were closed am month ago, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Greeceborderscoronavirus Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 16.04.2020 Government confirms that its top officials will have to go into self-isolation Macedonia 16.04.2020 Three doctors at the pulmonary clinic in Skopje test positive to Covid-19 Macedonia 16.04.2020 Pendarovski extends the state of emergency for another month Macedonia News Government confirms that its top officials will have to go into self-isolation Three doctors at the pulmonary clinic in Skopje test positive to Covid-19 Pendarovski extends the state of emergency for another month Does Pendarovski even have the authority to extend the state of emergency? Nikoloski calls on the Government: Declare a crisis situation in Kumanovo and Prilep right now Top Government officials Spasovski, Filipce and Osmani to self-isolate after meeting with the infected Mayor of Kumanovo Small groups of Christian faithful show up for the holy communion Kumanovo Mayor Dimitrievski tests postive a day after meeting top Government officials .
