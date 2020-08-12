After media outlets announced that Greece will open its border for Macedonian citizens who can provide a recent negative coronavirus test starting on Monday, today Greece revealed that the border will remain closed until the end of August.
This puts an end to any expectations that something could be saved from the 2020 summer season. Hundreds of thousands of Macedonian citizens head to the northern Greek resort towns each year for their summer vacation, and are a major source of income for these places.
