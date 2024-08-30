In a lengthy verdict, the Greek Appeals Court in Kozani overruled a 2023 decision by the local court in Lerin (Florina) and ordered the Macedonian language center in this city to be closed.

The center was meant to offer Macedonian language courses to the large Macedonian community in Lerin, that has endured decades of forced assimilation and intimidation. Its opening was lauded as a sign that things are changing in Greece following the imposed Prespa Treaty, and that this country may end its repression of ethnic Macedonians.

But, as was done in the past, legal obstacles were raised and the center now faces being closed.