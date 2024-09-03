Greek diplomat Michalis Rokas has officially assumed the role of Ambassador of the European Union to North Macedonia, as announced by the EU Delegation on its Facebook page. Rokas succeeds David Geer, who served as the EU Ambassador to North Macedonia since September 2020.

Rokas’s appointment was confirmed in April when EU High Representative Josep Borrell appointed 44 new heads of EU delegations, including ambassadors to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and North Macedonia, as well as the head of the EU office in Kosovo. Before his current assignment, Rokas was the EU Ambassador to Malaysia.

Born in Athens in September 1964, Rokas brings 26 years of experience in foreign affairs, having joined the Directorate-General for External Relations of the European Commission in 1994. His previous roles include Head of the EU Delegation to New Zealand, First Secretary of the European Commission Office in Hong Kong and Macao, and Head of the Delegation Support Department in the European External Action Service (EEAS) for China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and Mongolia.

Rokas holds a BA in Economics and has completed postgraduate studies in European Economics. He is fluent in Greek, English, French, and German.