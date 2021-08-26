Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Macedonia by the end of the month with the purpose of evaluating implementation of the Prespa Treaty and the imposed name change.

After years of relative quiet from Greece, it’s evident that it demands more concessions from Zaev – such as the recent introduction of the name “Republic of North Macedonia” on the identity cards. Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said that Macedonia continues to work on changing signs and posts, and also wants to reach an agreement with Greece on the open issue of trademarks.