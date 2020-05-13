The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy have been hacked by a Greek hacker, data is being stolen – were some of the headlines of the news portals that claimed that these two ministries are under hacker attack. And indeed, there is such a profile on Twitter of an anonymous person, who claims to have hacked both ministries. Several names and their email addresses have also been published. But Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi says there is no room for panic because the emails that have appeared on some news portals are old. He said today that no damage had been done, and that it was a database that had been used seven or eight years ago.

Most of these employees no longer work at the Ministry of Economy. It is an old database that was used seven or eight years ago. Since then, the database has been restored and its security is perfect, said Bekteshi.