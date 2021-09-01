The Greek opposition SYRIZA party, which concluded the 2018 Prespa Treaty with Zoran Zaev, called out the New Democracy led Government for the level of its implementation.

SYRIZA official Giorgos Katrougalos reacted after Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias came to Macedonia to inspect the implementation. According to Katrougalos, Dendias needed to pressure Macedonia on rewriting its history books, to educate its children into how the ancient period of Macedonian history actually belongs to Greece. Katrougalos also pointed to institutions in Macedonia, such as the Football Federation of Macedonia, who still haven’t changed their names to reflect the imposed name of “North Macedonia”.

Katrougalos again accused Dendias of delaying the signing of different cooperation agreements with Macedonia, including in defense, which, he said, leaves the door open for Turkey to exert influence here.