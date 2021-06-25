The main opposition leftist Syriza party has called on the Greek government to quickly adopt three memoranda signed between Greece and Macedonia as part of the name-change deal (Prespa Agreement) following reports suggesting that Athens mulls further delaying the process, EURACTIV wrote on Friday.

EURACTIV writes that the tweet by Macedonia leader Zoran Zaev that the national team is comprised of “Macedonian players, Albanian players, Bosniaks etc […] They are Macedonians […] and represent the Republic of North Macedonia”, triggered a strong reaction from the ruling New Democracy party (EPP), which leaked to the press its intention to temporarily freeze the ratification of the three memoranda.

The memoranda are related to economic cooperation between the two countries, acceleration of Macedonia’s EU accession and the aerial policing of the Skopje airspace, which have been frozen for more than a year and were about to be ratified in July.

Bring the memoranda to the parliament. Stop playing with the European future of Macedonia, the European interests in the region and the troubled Balkans, Syriza lawmaker Costas Zachariades said, adding that any delay increases Turkey’s influence in the region.

According to Zachariades, the government was looking for the perfect excuse to delay the process due to the opposition of some New Democracy lawmakers.

EURACTIV reminds that the Prespa Agreement was signed when Syriza was in power while New Democracy had opposed the deal.