A group of 17 illegal migrants was stopped near Stip. Police officers found them walking along the Stip – Radovis road in several groups due north and had them transported to the Gevgelija migrant reception center.

There were no local guides or traffickers with them so no charges have been filed. This is the third time a group of illegal migrants was intercepted in eight days. The total number of migrants that were stopped on their way north over this period amounts to 135.