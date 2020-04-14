A group of 180 Macedonian citizens will return to the country today from Italy where they live or work. They will all be quarantined for 21 days in the Drim hotel in Struga.

The mandatory quarantine was recently extended from 14 to 21 days, to make sure that the arriving citizens are not Covid-19 positive. The passengers are also required to pay their own plane tickets and to agree to remain in quarantine. They will be transported from the airport to Struga in a convoy with buses whose drivers will wear protective gear and which will be disinfected afterwards.