Police found 18 illegal migrants transported in a van on the highway near Negotino.
The group was driven by a man from Skopje and consisted of adult people from Bangladesh. The driver has been detained and the migrants temporarily housed in the Gevgelija reception area.
In another incident, a van transporting illegal migrants slammed into a concrete post on the highway near Skopje. The driver fled, and the migrants are being processed. The Interior Ministry did not inform about their number and country of origin.
Comments are closed for this post.