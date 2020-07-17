Police found 18 illegal migrants transported in a van on the highway near Negotino.

The group was driven by a man from Skopje and consisted of adult people from Bangladesh. The driver has been detained and the migrants temporarily housed in the Gevgelija reception area.

In another incident, a van transporting illegal migrants slammed into a concrete post on the highway near Skopje. The driver fled, and the migrants are being processed. The Interior Ministry did not inform about their number and country of origin.