First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System and Inter-Community Relations Artan Grubi met on Tuesday with the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

At this meeting, as Grubi’s office informed, the two interlocutors discussed human rights and freedoms for which the Republic of Macedonia can be taken as an example not only in the region but also beyond.

Grubi informed Commissioner Abdrakhmanov that Macedonia had implemented the Ohrid Agreement, which gave rise to rights and freedoms for all non-majority ethnic communities in the country. In addition to the Ohrid Agreement, Grubi and Abdrakhmanov also discussed the Prespa Agreement and the Good Neighborly Agreement with the Republic of Bulgaria.

First Deputy Prime Minister Grubi proposed the establishment of an Institute for Conflict Prevention within the Ministry of Political System and Inter-Community Relations in close cooperation with the OSCE Office to promote the positive practices of the Ohrid Framework Agreement, in which case Commissioner Abdrakhmanov enthusiastically accepted this cooperation, pointed out the Ministry of Political System and Inter-Community Relations.

The First Deputy Prime Minister Grubi also emphasized the priorities of the Government, and these are the activities that the Republic of Macedonia should take now before the start of the negotiations for membership in the European Union.

The two interlocutors also discussed the role of the OSCE in all democratic processes, but also the challenges and advantages that Macedonia will have during the OSCE chairmanship.

The OSCE chairmanship for the Republic of Macedonia is a transformation process because with this step we become policy contributors around the world, according to Grubi’s office.