The Vice President of the Government for Political System and Inter-Community Relations, Artan Grubi today in Tirana signed a cooperation agreement between the Government of Macedonia and the Government of Albania for the development of infrastructure projects, logistical security and efficiency of the transport of goods between the two countries.

According to Grubi, this project exceeds the dimensions of a national project and is of strategic importance for the development of the Western Balkans, and it envisages the construction of a 6-lane highway from Skopje to Kjafasan, which will reduce the distance between Skopje and Tirana to 2,5 hours, and between Skopje and Valona to 3 hours.

To maximize the use of the access to the port, we plan to start the railway connection Skopje – Kicevo – Pogradec – Durres. In January, we are merging the two border controls into one, in order to finally remove the borders between us. We are also building the interconnected energy connection between us with two projects, a substation in Ohrid and a high-voltage connection Bitola-Elbasan.

There are many skeptics who do not believe in the realization of the projects we have started to be together, to remove the borders between us, there are and will be those who will try to create obstructions, to underestimate their weight, but it is our duty to continue working thinking about future generations and what we can leave them today as a legacy and a foundation for a healthy future, said Grubi in Tirana.

He added that at the joint session between our two governments, the construction of a dry port in the city of Struga was discussed with Prime Minister Rama, a new and creative dimension of communication that has contributed to the strengthening of trade between the two countries and is an integral part of the construction of the new port of Durres.