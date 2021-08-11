Artan Grubi has canceled a concert to celebrate 20 years since the signing of the Ohrid Framework Agreement, but he does not give up the grand celebration for 300 guests for which he will spend half a million euros.

According to the program for marking the Ohrid Framework Agreement, a huge concert is planned on Macedonia Square in Skopje, on the evening of August 13, which we as the Ministry decided to postpone, not to hold, in accordance with the new situation with coronavirus infections and therefore show virtue and cancel all possible manifestations where there is a risk of spreading the infection, said Artan Grubi.

He said all events, including today’s, are in accordance with the Covid-19 protocols and the central event in the Aleksandar Palace Hotel on August 13 will be in a hall that seats 1,500 people and will be attended by no more than 200 people wearing masks within a distance of 1.5 meters, and that temperature screening will be conducted at the entrance.