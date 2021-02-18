With the Law on Textbooks for Elementary and High School Education, all irregularities and injustices in all textbooks should be reviewed and corrected, starting immediately from the geography textbook for the second year of high school education, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System and Relations communities, Artan Grubi, Minister of Education and Science Mila Carovska and former Minister and MP Arber Ademi concluded at Thursday’s meeting.

At the meeting that focused on the concept of reforms in education and the Law on Textbooks for Elementary and High School Education, the three interlocutors agreed that in this case, the article 26 paragraph 2 of the Law on Textbooks will apply to the geography textbook for the second year of high school, as well as other textbooks. This part of the law states that textbooks shall be withdrawn from use if they contain materials that offend the history, culture and values of all citizens of the Republic of Macedonia.

As Grubi’s office informed, he and Carovska also agreed that within this decision in the coming period all textbooks will be reviewed in order to put an end to these phenomena, ie inconsistencies in these textbooks.