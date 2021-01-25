The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System, Artan Grubi, said on the “Top tema” show that regarding the census there is absolutely no political agreement on any numbers between SDSM and DUI or between Ahmeti and Zaev.
According to Grubi, the dual signature is not a politicization of the census at all.
The percentage of Albanians will be shown by the census, which I hope will run in the best possible way, and all political parties represented in the Parliament, except one, are a guarantee for that. I am convinced that the citizens will respond to this challenge because we need the results to create developing policies, said Grubi.
Comments are closed for this post.