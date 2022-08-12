There are no new demands, no new documents and other new expectations except what was achieved in the Good Neighborly Agreement and the agreement that the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani signed recently in Sofia. This was emphasized by the First Vice-President of the Government and Minister of Political System and Inter-Community Relations, Artan Grubi, answering a journalist’s question about the new demands which, according to the opposition, were delivered by the Republic of Bulgaria.

What remains is what was explained to the public and what was adopted by the Parliament of Macedonia. Citizens must be convinced and trust the political elite in the country that nothing bad will happen to my fellow Macedonians in terms of their language, history, culture and identity. We will not allow that. I absolutely claim, there are no new demands, nor any new documents, stressed Grubi.

