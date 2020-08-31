Artan Grubi, the newly appointed First Deputy Prime Minister, said that the Government will reach its decisions with consensus, as once body. Grubi holds a newly created post which is expected to give much greater say to the ethnic Albanian DUI party over the Government, with veto power over the main decisions made by Zoran Zaev.

Of course that Zoran Zaev is the Prime Minister. This is a coalition Government and we will reach all decisions with consensus, in accordance with our program and for the benefit of all our citizens, Grubi said when asked about his actual role and powers in the new Government. “My job will be to ensure harmony in our positions. The dispute between our two parties holds the Government together and it will be up to me and Zaev to put it into practical action every day”.

He added that major priority will be to give actual job assignments to the 1,400 ethnic Albanian public sector employees hired to ensure equal representation who were never given any duties and just collect their salaries from home.