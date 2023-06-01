The Vice-PM and Minister of Political System and Relations between Communities, Artan Grubi, stated on Thursday that due to the confidentiality clause, the Anticorruption Commission did not receive the full text of the contract with the US-Turkish consortium Bechtel&Enka on the construction of corridors 8 and 10d.

“The contract that we signed includes a confidentiality clause. To be delivered to the media, the Parliament, to SCPC, or any other institution, except the Public Prosecutor Office, both parties must agree. The consortium agreed only to a redacted version, which was delivered to the SCPC”, Grubi told reporters.

The complete version of the contract is delivered only to the Public Prosecution Office.