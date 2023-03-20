There is no end to the crimes and dubious deals in Grubi’s reign. These are the transactions that the state institutions made to ETC TRAVEL DOOEL Skopje, a company owned by Artan Grubi’s brother whose value exceeds 1 million denars. In the period from 2020 to 2022, 8 transactions were made by the recipients of the service, i.e. the Government, the Ministry of Political System and Inter-Community Relations and the Ministry of Economy to the service provider, the company of Artan Grubi’s brother ETC Travel DOOEL Skopje, accuses Marija Miteva from VMRO- DPMNE.

She claims that here you can see various transactions with different values of 100, 300 and even 400,000 denars, and the total value exceeds 1 million denars, while Grubi publicly says that he had nothing to do with his brother’s business.

The intention is clear, the fraternal bond is even clearer, and the conflict of interests is the most obvious. The goal is crime and corruption to rule, to position the network everywhere.

While the authorities of DUI and SDSM develop their own private business and the businesses of their closest families with state money, the institutions responsible for preventing corruption and conflict of interests remain silent. Is this in accordance with the code of ethics that the government boasted about? Does the code of ethics for the conduct of officials and Article 5, which states that a member of the government should put the public interest first and must not enable the pursuit of personal interests or those close to him, apply to everyone, but not to Artan Grubi?

Miteva asks what will be Grubi’s next excuse, that this travel agency is the best bidder?