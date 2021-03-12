The general improvement of the status of communities is a continual process in the country. The state must be committed to the communities and balancing always requires full equality, both in the realization of the rights and freedoms regulated by the Constitution and the laws, but also regarding their obligations as citizens, First Deputy PM and Minister for Political System and Community Relations Artan Grubi told a meeting of the Committee on community relations in the Parliament on Friday.

Grubi says that the process of exercising the rights of communities and their integration into state institutions is based on the Ohrid Agreement, which was a milestone in the realization of the rights of ethnic communities in the country. He stressed that one of his key points was non-discrimination and equitable representation in order to achieve full equality in the country.

He stressed that for the first time the Government has approved and Employment Operational Plan which stipulates respect for the principle of equitable and adequate representation of all social categories in the private sector in terms of nationality, gender, religion and race in accordance with standards set by the United Nations and the International Labor Organization.