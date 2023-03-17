Alexander Soros, son of billionaire and funder of left wing activist causes George Soros, who has exerted serious influence over Macedonia, visited the country. The visit was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi, who shared a picture of Soros Jr. in his office, while playing football.

Grubi, who is fighting to maintain his position in DUI as well as possibly be named an interim Prime Minister, was recently criticized after a similar photo op with other DUI officials, with whom he played miniature football and basketball in his office. Grubi also led the negotiations of the major and controversial 1.3 billion EUR contract with Bechtel to build several highways through Macedonia.