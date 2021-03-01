The counting of the diaspora is starting today. The diaspora census will mast from March 1 to March 15. The census surveys will be accessible to Macedonian citizens staying abroad for work or other personal reasons longer than 12 month.

Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi in Albanian language yesterday called on the Albanian diaspora to mobilize in large numbers and to register.

From March 1 to March 31, every expatriate can register on the website of the statistical subject: https://census.stat.gov.mk/. I urge for maximum awareness and mobilization. Share and inform your families, Grubi wrote on Facebook.

Unlike the Albanian, the Macedonian diaspora in Australia still has no information regarding the census.