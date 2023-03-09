Artan Grubi is deeply involved in corruption and crime. He defends a tender that stinks of an IRD-led consortium, and within Eptisa, Electra Solution and Euro Consulting, VMRO-DPMNE claims.

Grubi did not say why the deadline for submitting applications was extended when Electra Solustion received a license, nor why companies have had positive balance sheets in the last 3 years, and only to submit balance sheets, as is the case with Eptisa, the part added.

Grubi failed to assure the public that the ad was not extended and the criteria for IRD- Eptisa-Electra Solution- Euro Consulting to win the tender had not been reduced.

Grubi did not say a word about why the supervision and the legal advisor for transactions are put in the same ad? Why is the supervision permitted, to negotiate and compile the contract with the contractor, who himself needs to control him later?

Grubi did not assure the public that he does not commit 22m euros crime in the supervision of Corridors 8 and 10D construction, nor did he assure the public that he does not compromise the whole process, including compromising foreign companies with reputations, added the opposition party.