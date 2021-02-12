The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System and Inter-Community Relations Artan Grubi together with the director of “Macedonia Road” Bekim Memeti, the director of “State Roads” Ejup Rustemi and the director of the Agency for Language Implementation Ilber Sela inspected Friday the replacement of the old monolingual signposts with new ones written in Albanian, Macedonian and English.

On that occasion, the Deputy Prime Minister said that linguistic equality would be reflected along Corridor 8.

According to Grubi, the modernization of Corridor 8 and its reconstruction is of great importance due to the regional connection and cooperation and is of economic importance for the country.

Grubi stressed that road investments will resume in order to improve the quality of the road network and increase safety in accordance with the rules of the European Union.