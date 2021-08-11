The first deputy prime minister, as Artan Grubi likes to call himself, refused to comment on his connection to organ harvesting in the so-called “yellow house” in Albania. On a “Kanal 5” show, he was asked by Levica what his participation in the yellow house was and whether he deliberately chose the new ministry to be painted in yellow.

Grubi had an ironic answer to that. “Let them come in groups or individually, how they want me to demonstrate to them personally in a meeting”, he said.

Vesna Janevska from VMRO-DPMNE believes that Grubi’s behavior is very arrogant, rude, menacing, lacking good manners…

It is probably intended for those who feel false power and supremacy in this type of statement, some kind of superiority without any basis.

Artan Grubi’s participation in the notorious house was revealed personally by his leader Ali Ahmeti. Later he said that he was misunderstood and that he referred to Grubi being an interpreter in the trial for the “yellow house” although the Hague has not investigated this case.

The “Yellow House” where organs were illegally harvested from Serbs until ten years ago is located in the south of Albania near the town of Burell.

The exterior of the house was yellow and hence the name “yellow house”. However, when investigators began to visit the house looking for evidence, the owner painted it white.