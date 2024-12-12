Artan Grubi, the top DUI party official who was recently put on a US black list, announced that he is withdrawing from politics.

I’m clean as a whistle, before God, my family and my friends. But I intend to contribute toward the truth, and don’t want to be anyone’s political burden. So I have decided to withdraw myself from public life. I have informed President Ahmeti of this since the first day. This is a difficult decision, but it is necessary for the peace of my family and my personal and political integrity, Grubi said in a statement.

The US State Department accused him of accepting bribes to block criminal cases against former state security chief Saso Mijalkov. DUI and SDSM developed a cozy relationship with Mijalkov and were hoping that he will help them divide the VMRO-DPMNE party and ram through more concessions toward neighboring countries like Greece and Bulgaria.