First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi said in an interview with Kosova Press that there will be an Albanian Prime Minister in the last 100 days of the government because, as he says, there is a public agreement for that.
He also said that no Albanian political party will have the courage not to vote for an Albanian candidate in Parliament, adding that VMRO-DPMNE is ready to accept this agreement.
This initiative is more than symbolic, if it was only one day it would be symbolic, but 100 days are not a short period before the elections, of course there are still 60 days after the elections until the election of the new government, said Grubi.
