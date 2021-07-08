There’s nothing wrong in the resolution, but we demand that the text be harmonized with all parliamentary parties, which is a previous practice for the adoption of such documents, said the first deputy prime minister and DUI official Artan Grubi.

DUI has been representing the interests of Albanians, Macedonians and all citizens for 20 years and that is why today we are in NATO and one step closer to the EU. We only want the text to be harmonized with all parliamentary parties, which is a previous practice in adopting such resolutions, and not to be an additional obstacle in the bilateral dispute, Grubi told Plusinfo.

We, he added, have repeatedly stated that identity, language, culture and history are indisputable and cannot be part of a dispute in the 21st century.