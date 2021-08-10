First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi announced a spectacular celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Framework Agreement on August 13. The Aleksandar Palace Hotel has been booked and there will be a concert by opera singer Rame Lahaj with the Macedonian Philharmonic.

Yesterday, Grubi said that 30 million denars for the celebration of this anniversary is not a high price in terms of benefits and announced a series of other events after August 13.