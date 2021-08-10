First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi announced a spectacular celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Framework Agreement on August 13. The Aleksandar Palace Hotel has been booked and there will be a concert by opera singer Rame Lahaj with the Macedonian Philharmonic.
Yesterday, Grubi said that 30 million denars for the celebration of this anniversary is not a high price in terms of benefits and announced a series of other events after August 13.
The price is that, but it does not necessarily mean that we will pay it in the end because these are events that we have been organizing for a month, and they will continue after August 13. It is not just about August 13, but more and we will see in the end what the costs are, but of course this cost will not be greater than the benefit we have from the Ohrid Framework Agreement, namely lasting peace, inclusive society, NATO country and with a European perspective. The Ohrid Framework Agreement has a big share in that, Grubi told Kanal 5.
