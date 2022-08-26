With a decision made on July 20 this year, and signed by the first vice-prime minister Artan Grubi, a building is taken from the Tetovo high school which belonged to students attending classes in Macedonian language and the building is given to the Tetovo Cadastre, reported SDK.MK.

The Macedonian students from the Tetovo high school now attend classes in two buildings of the old medical school, so if this decision is implemented, that is, if one building is taken away from them, then about 80 students will be left without the possibility of further education in the high school, because there will be no place to attend classes. The mayor of Tetovo, Bilal Kasami, strongly reacts to such a decision, who says that this is just a revenge of DUI, but also of SDSM for the defeat suffered in the last elections for the Tetovo Municipality Council.