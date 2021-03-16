Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi, said on TV 21’s “Click Plus” show that his presence at the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Tigers special anti-terrorist unit “was a good sign of progress.

Grubi said it was time for reconciliation.

We must move forward together. I expect the same to happen from the Macedonian politicians at one of our events, of the Albanians. Zaev promised me that Albanians will be employed in the ranks of the Tigers unit and that is good, we show that the state belongs to all of us who live here, said Grubi.

He added that in the past there were Albanians in the unit, but that they gave up.