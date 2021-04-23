Former Prime Minister, Nikola Gruevski, expressed support for the protest that will take place on April 25 in Skopje where the release of the people detained for their participation in the events of April 27, 2017 will be demanded.

As Gruevski says, on that day the MPs of the current government deliberately, consciously and completely illegally and unconstitutionally continued the session, fully aware that they will provoke a reaction of the people gathered to protect the Constitution.

Gruevski says that this was done to provoke an incident after which they would get encouragement for further ruthless confrontation and political persecution of both the organizers and participants of the until then peaceful protests.

The former prime minister stressed that all this was done to keep the people in fear as they engage in crime, racketeering and extortion, taking over state resources and comfortable criminal rule.