Happy October 11 – the day of the beginning of the national liberation and antifascist struggle of Macedonia in which about 25 thousand mostly young our ancestors gave their lives to liberate Macedonia from fascism and occupiers and to gain the much awaited freedom and statehood for which generations before them also gave their lives. We owe a lot to all of them, wrote Former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski on Facebook.

May they never be forgotten and may we forever honor the sacrifices for the freedom of all of us and the heroes of Macedonia. With name, surname and deed. With honor and respect! Honoring heroes creates new heroes!, he added.