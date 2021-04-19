The former Prime Minister of Macedonia, Nikola Gruevski, reacted through social media that the government is trying to mount a case against him with blackmail and threats, forcing people to testify that he participated in the alleged purchase and ownership of apartments.

Gruevski says that he never bought or owned the property in question, and that he does not even know some of the people who, under threats of imprisonment and persecution, should testify against him.

As Gruevski points out, such accusations are a continuation of the persecution against him and an attempt by the government to cover up its inability to deal with the crisis and to draw the public’s attention to such fabricated cases.