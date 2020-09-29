Former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski was found guilty in the indictment in the “Violence in Centar” case and sentenced to one year and six months in prison, while the court ordered a one-year suspended sentence for the former Minister of Transport and Communications Mile Janakieski.

The Basic Criminal Court in Skopje also sentenced the other defendants, who were charged with inciting violence during the protests in front of the Municipality of Centar in June 2013. They were also given a suspended prison sentence.