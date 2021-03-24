Former VMRO-DPMNE President and Macedonian Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski said that he expects additional raids against his family in Macedonia, conducted as a way to distract the public from the catastrophic failure by the Zaev regime to handle the coronavirus epidemic. Gruevski’s home was raided yesterday, with leaks from the police and the prosecutors to media outlets close to the ruling SDSM party prepared for media effect – that Gruevski allegedly had multiple apartments which were owned by people close to him, as well as kept four pistols in one of them.

Dozens of fake news reports in the pro-regime outlets just confirmed the nature of the persecution I’m facing, which is now intensifying. “We found three new apartments owned by Gruevski”. “Gruevski had six apartments”. “One apartment was owned by Gruevski’s secretary” were just some of the headlines used in this trial by media which are tasked with producing fake news about me. One of the goals of the raid by the repressive institutions of the state against my family is to divert attention of the public. This is a third such raid after I left from Macedonia, without counting the periodic visits by uniformed police to inquire “if I am at home”, Gruevski said.

He confirmed that he had four pistols, which he kept with valid licenses in a safe, locked away from the reach of his young daughters – which was used by the pro-Zaev media outlets to gin up reports that he kept illegal weapons at home. Regarding the “priceless artworks” that were also reported, Gruevski says that all paintings he owns were from Macedonian painters, of modest value, often received as wedding presents and were stated in his regular reports of his property status.

And as for the apartments he allegedly owns, Gruevski said that the regime media outlets are trying to portray rented apartments, in which he invested and had the investments deducted from the rent, as his property.