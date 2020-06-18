A large group of wedding goers in Skopje where the coronavirus was being spread are refusing to cooperate with the medical teams in mapping out the extent of the spread, said chief healthcare inspector Irina Sotirova – Buhova.

At least 14 attendees at the wedding, including the couple, came back positive. The ethnic Albanian family that held the wedding refused to cooperate and the over 100 attendees are very difficult to identify. Sotirova said that they are often given false names, fake phone numbers, non-existent addresses.

When our inspectors go to deliver the orders for self-isolation, the recipients refuse to open the doors, Sotirova said.

Macedonia is experiencing a major Second Wave of the epidemic, with numbers of deaths and infections far surpassing those of the presumed peak in mid April.