Indoor areas of bars and restaurants open on Friday, as do gyms, while malls can work on Sundays, in accordance with the Government decree based on the recommendations by the Commission for Infectious Diseases.

The bars and restaurants will operate in line with specific protocols, including employees wearing masks and frequently disinfecting their hands, tables to be separated by 1,5-2 meters, two people sitting on a table for four, except for families. Celebrations such as weddings, birthdays, christenings are still prohibited.

Casinos and electronic casinos also open under specific protocols.