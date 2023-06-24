The Member of the VMRO-DPMNE Executive Board, Vlatko Gyorchev, addressed on Friday in London the Executive Committee of IDU, the largest global organization of the center-right political parties.

In his address, Gyorchev referred to the internal situation in Macedonia, as well as to larger context encompassing the country.

Gyorchev stressed that Macedonia and the Macedonians are fighting for their rights and freedoms, without endangering anyone. Regretfully, Macedonia and the Macedonian people are facing denial and negation of their identity and uniqueness.

Regarding the domestic politics, Gyorchev stressed that Macedonia facing an economic catastrophe and population exodus, accompanied by enormous corruption and daily scandals.

Gyorchev added that VMRO-DPMNE leads in all relevant polls, and expects a decisive victory on the next general elections.

The international Democratic Union (IDU) is the largest global organization of center-right parties, gathering over 100 political parties from all around the world.