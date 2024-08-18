Hail hits villages near Kavadarci Macedonia 18.08.2024 / 21:00 Strong rain and hail hit villages below Mt. Kozuf, toward Kavadarci. Residents of Gorna Bosava, one of the affected villages, shared photographs from the storm. The damage to local farms will be assessed in the coming days. hailstormkavadarci Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Balkans 17.08.2024 Storms in Croatia, expected to spread over the Balkans Economy 01.06.2024 One REK Bitola generator back online after storm Balkans 05.09.2023 Greece hit by a major storm Macedonia News Interior Ministry investigating whether Speaker Gashi abused his office during a visit to Kosovo Mickoski met with General Knight and US diplomat Varnes Mickoski met with former Albanian President Ilir Meta Prime Minister Mickoski issues message on the Day of the Army VMRO calls for the removal of corrupt judge Pajaziti and a thorough reform of the judiciary Long lines on the main border crossings with Serbia and Greece Fire that threatened the village of Gari put under control “Judge Pajaziti is doing the bidding of SDSM and DUI” .
