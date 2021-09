Former Minister of Finance, Xhevdet Hajredini, reacts that the sale of state land at the former SIK JELAK plant in Tetovo is a school example of corruption from the highest to the lowest level.

As Hajredini says, that case shows that the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev does not care at all about the citizens of Tetovo and the development of the city, but the only thing he cares about is to help the controversial businessman Daka Davidovic.