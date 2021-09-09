The result of the expert analysis, whatever it is, does not exclude or reduce the objective and moral responsibility of the minister and the director, but also of Zaev and Teuta. We are witnessing that in the civilized world, even for not so tragic cases, officials resign, ex-minister Xhevdet Hajredini reacted after the press conference of the Minister of Health Venko Filipce who did not resign after Wednesday’s fire at the covid center in Tetovo which claimed the lives of 14 people.

Earlier, the political analyst demanded accountability from the authorities, sarcastically commenting that it was enough for them to request a “full, deep and swift investigation”.