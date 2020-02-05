VMRO-DPMNE will win the April elections, former Finance Minister Xhevdet Hajredini said Wednesday on TV Telma’s “Top tema” show, where VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski was also one of the guests.

Will there be early elections when you win the early elections, because the last regular elections in Macedonia took place in 2006? Will there be early elections again because you will win this year?, Hajredini asked Mickoski.



Mickoski thanked Hajredini for agreeing that VMRO-DPMNE would win the upcoming elections. To this he reiterated – you will win 100% .

Mickoski stressed that he was convinced that the program implemented by VMRO-DPMNE would last four years and that after four years they would discuss the results of that program.