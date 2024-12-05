Prosecutor Mustafa Hajrullahi, who is exposing abuse in this service by chief prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski in several high profile cases, spoke about one of the worse instances of baseless persecution. The case regards allegations that EVN Macedonia bought land in the area of Delcevo planned for development projects for sums far higher than the market price.

Former Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski was trying to use the allegations for political gains and attempted to pin the case on VMRO-DPMNE.

The defendants were harassed by the prosecutors. This was a clear civil case and it was eventually resolved as such. But in the meantime we had detentions, bank accounts were frozen, the suspects were dragged before the public. Because somebody had the bright idea to initiate a criminal case, Hajrullahi said in an interview.

The SDSM-DUI led Government launched the case along with a public campaign trying to smear officials from the then opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.