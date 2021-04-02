Fifty percent of respondents are willing to get vaccinated, 34% aren’t and 16% are still having doubts, shows a public opinion poll of the Institute for Democracy “Societas Civilis” (IDSCS), conducted as part of the Swiss-funded Parliament Support Programme.

When asked which vaccine they prefer, almost 40% answered “Pfizer”. They prefer AstraZeneca the least, only 3%.

21 percent said they prefered Sputnik, 6 percent Sinofarm, and 5 percent Moderna. However, 27% of citizens did not answer this question.