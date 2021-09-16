The visit of the Kosovo delegation caused chaos in Skopje. From the early morning hours, the boulevard near the Aleksandar Palace hotel was blocked all the way to the gas station in Karpos 3, the junction at Momin Potok and Ilindenska.

Drivers were nervously honking because they did not know who was coming and why the streets were blocked.

The queues were several kilometers long, and many were late for work today.

There was even a girl who explains to Sitel that she could not go to her father’s funeral.