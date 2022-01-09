Half of Skopje is without central heating in the middle of winter, and the Government is not taking any action. For several days now, half of the settlements in Skopje either do not have central heating or have very low heat. While the people are freezing, the government is not taking any action, but is distancing itself and shifting responsibility to companies and municipalities, reads the statement of VMRO-DPMNE.

The party says that the city of Skopje and the municipalities are neither the Energy Regulatory Commission, nor the heat suppliers, nor the gas importer, and that the government is the one that has the authority and can negotiate with all these stakeholders.