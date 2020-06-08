Nearly half of the population believes that Macedonia’s coronavirus response is the worst in the region, according to a survey conducted by the Institute for Political Research in Skopje (IPIS). Forty percent of the respondents, say snap elections are not needed now. The survey, in which citizens expressed their views on the situation with the coronavirus and the early parliamentary elections, was conducted between June 2 and 5, 2020 on 1,100 adult respondents in the Republic of Macedonia.

In order to preserve the relevance and impartiality of the survey, an impartial and objective questionnaire was created on the basis of which the survey was later conducted, according to IPIS.

They add that the survey was conducted using a random sample that was stratified to preserve the representation of the population in the Republic of Macedonia. It covered the demographic specifics of the population such as gender structure, age groups, level of education and ethnicity, with appropriate division of respondents by place of residence and regional representation, with Skopje being taken as a separate entity due to its peculiarities.

Below are the comparative results of the survey in April and June in terms of dealing with coronaviruses and public opinion about the period of conducting early parliamentary elections.

