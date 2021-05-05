Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce protested the fact that only about half of the citizens who scheduled a coronavirus vaccination actually show up. Macedonia lagged badly in procuring vaccines, but now, after the arrival of 200,000 Sinopharm doses, it is finally able to start vaccinating up to 10,000 people a day. One problem – they are not coming.

Filipce said that yesterday, out of 9,000 appointments that were made in Skopje and across Macedonia, only 4,500 people showed up.